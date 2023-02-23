Lady Eagles Beat North Huron; Fall to Dryden

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Lady Eagles won one and lost one last week, defeating North Huron, 36-21 and taking the loss against Dryden, 28-48.

Shelby Flanagan led the Eagles against North Huron, scoring 16 points. Libby Tank scored 8 points, had 10 rebounds and 7 steals. Mya Garza, 5, Johanna Kubacki, 3 and Leah Trigger and Axelle Mousse’ 2 apiece.

The girls led 6-2 after a quarter of play, and 14-4 at the half. They added 11 more points in the third and 11 in the fourth. North Huron scored 17 in the second half.

Coach Doug Kirkpatrick said, “Although Shelby and Libby lead in the stats, they had great support from all the other girls. We played an excellent defensive game.”

The girls game was cancelled on Thursday, so they along with the boys, played at Dryden on Friday.

Dryden had a strong first quarter, outscoring Deckerville 18-2. The girls only added 1 point in the second quarter, with Dryden scoring 12, for a 30-3 halftime lead. The Lady Eagles came to life in the third quarters, scoring 14 to Dryden’s 11 and again in the fourth, Deckerville 11, Dryden 7.

Libby Tank was top scorer for Deckerville, with 8 points and 10 rebounds. Shelby Flanagan added 6 points, Mya Garza 5 points, 4 steals, Johanna Kubacki 4 points, Sophia Sanford 3 points and 14 rebounds and Axelle Mousse’ 2 points.