Sandusky Clinch Share of GTC Title in Marlette

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Lady Wolves traveled to Marlette to take on the Lady Red Raiders after the weather caused their Thursday night meeting to be cancelled. Marlette had only lost one GTC East matchup leading into Friday’s game and had a chance to share the league title with Sandusky if they secured a win. The teams were close in the first quarter, with Sandusky scoring fourteen and Marlette putting up nine points. Sandusky started to run away with the game in the second quarter, outscoring Marlette twenty-three to four and holding a 37-13 lead at halftime. The Lady Red Raiders never gave up and went on a rally in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Wolves nineteen to three to bring the score within eight. The Wolves clawed back their lead in the fourth quarter, scoring nineteen while holding Marlette to eleven. Sandusky took the win 59-43 and traveled to Brown City on Tuesday in hopes of securing the title outright. “We moved the ball very well and shot the ball very well tonight, making a season high ten 3-pointers.” Stated Sandusky Head Coach Al Demott of the win.

Helena Long was the leading scorer in the game, with 17 points and 7 rebounds. Morgan Taege added sixteen points, five boards, and three steals. Grace Guibord added nine points and six assists. Brooke Jansen had seven points and five rebounds. Ally Jansen chipped in five points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals. Gabby Martinez led all Red Raider scorers with eleven points, two assists, three steals and a block. Olivia Findlay had ten points, three rebounds and two steals. Dalaney Gage chipped in nine points, four rebounds and three steals. Hollie Hartwell added eight points, two rebounds, and an assist.

Sandusky improved to 17-3 overall (10-0 GTC East) with the win over Marlette had a chance to clinch the outright title on Tuesday night in Brown City, results were unavailable as of press time. Marlette drops to 13-5 overall (7-2 GTC East) with the loss to Sandusky but are still technically in the running for a share of the GTC East title.