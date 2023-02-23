Legion Win Out Regular Season

The Thumb Area Legion traveled to Mount Pleasant Friday to take on the Mid-Michigan Raptors. Both teams came out firing, scoring a combined five goals between them with the Raptors holding a one goal lead into the second period. The second period was more of a defensive showing for both squads with neither team able to score. The third period was redemption time for the Legion as they outscored the Raptors 2-1 to tie the game up 4-4 and send things into overtime. Gabe Vanderlip got his hero moment in overtime when he netted the game winning goal for the Legion. The Legion took the win 5-4.

Caleb Lentner scored two goals and an assist in the win. Chase Talaski had a goal and an assist. Tyler Lamm had a goal and two assists and Gabe Vanderlip scored the game winning goal. Lauren Eager tended goal for the Legion in the win, saving 32 of 36 shots on goal for a save percentage of 88.9%.

The Thumb Area Legion hosted the Tawas Area Braves for the final matchup of the regular season and annual “Armed Forces Cup.” Veterans and active service members were provided free entry to the game and were honored on the ice before the start of the contest. The Legion went a little overboard in the first period, netting three goals and then with just seconds remaining in the period, netting another. Tawas fought back, scoring two goals of their own but could not eat up the lead the Legion had built. The Legion win the final game of the regular season 5-2 and finish with a record of 13-10-1, good enough for third place in the independents division. The Legion will face off with Tawas again Wednesday night in Flint for the opening round of the playoffs.