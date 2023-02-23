Sandusky Keep League Hopes Alive

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Sandusky Wolves traveled to Marlette Friday night for a double header after the weather caused some cancellations on Thursday. The Wolves took a four point lead by the end of the first. Sandusky outscored the Red Raiders 18-8 in the second period and held a fourteen point lead at halftime. Sandusky’s scoring slowed down in the second half but their lead proved insurmountable for the Red Raiders and Sandusky took the win 49-36. Leading the way for Sandusky was Kyle Guibord who finished the game with thirteen points, five rebounds, and two steals. Jackson Kartanys added eleven points, five rebounds, and four assists. Braden Bender chipped in nine points, three rebounds and three blocks. Kelton Bukoski added six points and a steal in the victory. Caleb Minard finished the game with six points and three rebounds. Quintin Sartin led the Red Raiders in scoring, with thirteen points, two assists and nine rebounds. Aaron Bower chipped in seven points, 3 rebounds and a block. Trey Lester added six points and five rebounds. The Sandusky Wolves improved their record to 12-6 overall (9-1 GTC East) with the win and have a chance at a share of the league title if they can find a way to steal a win in Brown City on Wednesday. Marlette drops to 7-9 overall (2-6 GTC East) with the loss and will look to finish up the regular season on Thursday in Harbor Beach.