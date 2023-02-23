Eagles Split Pair

By: Jackie Salowitz

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles hosted North Huron last Tuesday, getting the win, 61-44. Adding injury to the win was when Kris Kosal threw the ball almost full court as the third quarter buzzer was going off, making the basket, much to the Deckerville fans’ delight!

The Eagles didn’t waste any time taking the lead in the first quarter, 17-7. Logan Martin scored 8 of those points, with Connor Palmer adding 5, and Derek Osborne and Hunter Garza 2 apiece. The boys scored 18 more in the second quarter, with the Warriors adding 15 of their own. Hunter Garza had two 3’s in the quarter, Kris Kosal 4, Derek Osborne and Gabe Kappen both with a 3 pointer and Connor Palmer, 2. The third quarter was Deckerville’s – scoring 16 points, holding North Huron to 8. Derek Osborne scored 6 of the 16, Kris Kosal with his full court 3-pointer and Hunter Garza with a 3. David Shanks and Brady Sharbowski both added 2. North Huron outscored Deckerville 14-10 in the fourth. For the Eagles, Logan Martin 4 points (one 3-pointer), Corbin Sharbowski a 3-pointer, Derek Osborne, 2 and Kaleb Loomis, 1.

The boys traveled to Dryden on Friday, taking the loss, 44-66.

The first quarter was close, with Deckerville scoring 8, Dryden, 6. Derek Osborne, David Shanks, Logan Martin and Connor Palmer each scored 2 points. The Eagles were outscored 19-13 in the second quarter, for a Dryden 25-21 half-time lead. Derek Osborne scored 6 points, Connor Palmer, 5 and Kris Kosal, 2. Dryden outscored Deckerville 22-10 in the fourth quarter, for the win. Connor Palmer scored 4, Logan Martin and Preston Holman 2 each, and Derek Osborne and Corbin Sharbowski 1 apiece.