Cancer Care Center Ribbon Cutting

A new cancer care center was unveiled to the media last Friday in Marlette.

The new center is the result of the efforts of six independent hospitals including Deckerville Community Hospital, Harbor Beach Hospital, Hills & Dales, Marlette Regional Hospital, Scheurer Health and Covenant Healthcare.

The $5.25 million dollar 16,000 square foot facility will include eight infusion/chemotherapy stations, new CT Scanner, new Elekta Versa HD linear accelerator and onsite pharmacy.

The new venture is being billed as a one-stop comprehensive cancer care center that will enable patients to receive treatment closer to home. The new center is also expected to create 12 new jobs.

A community wide open house is being planned for spring/summer this year.