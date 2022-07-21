Ball Pythons to Visit Museum

July 21, 2022

(Port Sanilac, MI – July 13, 2022) The Sanilac County Historical Society (SCHS) is excited to announce that Thumb Balls Ball Pythons will be visiting the Museum on Friday, July 29, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Thumb Balls Ball Pythons are ball python breeders. They plan to bring ball pythons, big and small, of different colors, for guests to see and handle. Check out over 20 ball pythons, learn more about their habitat and care, and hold a live python! Thumb Balls Ball Pythons also provide education about these animals, both in the wild and as pets.
A portion of their collection will be available for sale. There is no charge to visit or handle the pythons, but donations to support their mission will be gratefully accepted.
Also happening at the Museum on July 29, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m., and each Friday through Labor Day weekend: shopping at the general Store and the Port Sanilac Farmers’ Market, free live music (bring a lawn chair), tours of the Mansion and Village and the Port Sanilac Lighthouse, and historic Model T rides and tours.

