CPS Names Top Seniors

Audrey Brabant, daughter of Tim Brabant & Nicole Brabant, has been named a Top Senior of the Class of 2024.

Audrey has been a member of the cheer team since 2022, and is currently the Cheer Caption.

She has received the MVP Award, and varsity letter. Audrey has managed practices, choreographed dances, and arranged the music. She has been the Elem. Pom Team assistant coach since 2017. Audrey is the National Honor Society President, President of the Student Council, and Senior Class President. Audrey has been on the All-A honor roll her entire 4 high school years. Through the NHS, Audrey has had the opportunity to spend her time to helping others by volunteering at the blood drives at CPS HS, planting and yard work for Lavender Shores Farms in Port Sanilac, announcing at the HS basketball games, selling flowers at the Theatre 13 performances, playing bingo with residents at local care facilities, and helping the mini-team at a dance studio. Audrey has competed in competitive dance since she was 5 yrs old, she has won continuous high scoring awards.

Audrey plans to attend Saginaw Valley State University to earn a bachelor’s degree in physical therapy. She plans to continue her education by receiving her doctorate in physical therapy.

Alex Scheuneman, son of Laura Scheuneman and Daniel Scheuneman, has been named a Top Senior of the Class of 2024.

Alex has played football since his 8th grade year, and was captain the last 2 years. He has received an honorable mention from the NCTL as running back for the 23/24 season. He also played CPS baseball during 9th-10th grade years and played little league for 7 years.

Alex has been on the honor roll his entire 4 high school years.

Alex has enlisted in the United States Marine Corps with 4 years active followed by 4 yrs reserves. Alex plans on staying with the Marines for a period of 20 yrs, then opening his own business after military retirement

