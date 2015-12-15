Deckerville Recognized as Reward School

Deckerville Elementary School was recently recognized as a Reward Schools.

Superintendent Matthew Connelly said, “As a district, we are pleased with this Reward School recognition for our elementary school, but we are even more excited that our students are growing as learners from GSRP-12th grade. We look forward to seeing how much more our students will excel in the coming years as our staff continues to collaborate with one another to provide the most meaningful learning experience possible. Instructional quality has been a focal point since we returned to in-person learning from the pandemic and we value and respect our teaching staff and support staff greatly.”

Reward Schools are identified based on the following criteria:

based on the Top-to-Bottom (TTB) overall school ranking method by using achievement results (proficiency) and improvement results (growth) on ELA and Math MSTEP scores for the past two years After all schools are ranked based on achievement and improvement, the highest 5% of ranked schools are designated as Reward Schools (or the highest 5% of ranked schools for improvement are also designated as a Reward School).

Superintendent Connelly added, “At a time when most schools around the state and country are reporting a decline in student performance due to the learning loss caused by the pandemic, the data for Deckerville Schools tells a different story. Our district has made investing in curriculum needs, additional academic and social-emotional support systems, and classroom resources a priority over the past three years and the performance proficiency and growth data reflect that we are stronger today, than ever before.”

Congratulations to the students and staff at Deckerville Community Schools.