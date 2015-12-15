Polar Run Raises $8k

The 6th Annual Mark the Barber’s Polar Run/Walk was held on Sunday, January 7th amid friendly faces and mild weather. Right to Life of Sanilac County helped to sponsor the event and after expenses we were able to raise just over $8,000 for Beauty for Ashes, a non-profit organization located in Flint, MI that helps empower women who have been victims of human trafficking, sexual exploitation and addiction. Along with the donated goods received before the run and during it, they surely got close to the $10,000 mark which led to Mark “The Barber” Heberling donning a pink bodysuit while he participated in the 1 mile event.

On January 21, 2024, we will celebrate Sanctity of Human Life Sunday (SOHLS). SOHLS is a day for Americans to focus on the value of each and every human life. It is celebrated every year on the Sunday closest to the memorial of the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decisions Roe v. Wade and Doe v. Bolton, which legalized abortion in every state for any reason through all nine months of pregnancy. The decisions were recently overturned in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization on June 24, 2022.

Join Right to Life of Sanilac County this Sunday, January 21, 2024 at Holy Family Parish Church Hall in Sandusky. The Mini-March for Life will begin at 2:00 p.m., which is held outside; with a walk to the courthouse and back with signs followed by an indoor Memorial Service at 2:30. You can attend one or both events.

