“Little Red Dress” Event to Celebrate Women’s Health

A heartfelt celebration of women’s health, the “Little Red Dress” event will take McKenzie Foundation Community Relations Committee’s annual “Go Red for Women” event to the next level on February 6, 2024, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., at the Stone Lodge located at 156 Ridge Street in Port Sanilac. Registration is required for this free event due to the capacity limit of 100 guests.

Recognizing that heart attacks and strokes remain the number one and three cause of death for women, according to the Office on Women’s Health, this special event is designed to share information directly relating to issues affecting women’s health with a focus on prevention, recognizing symptoms, and treatment options.

With free admission, “Little Red Dress” will feature special guest speaker Dr. Vipin Khetarpal, MD, Interventional Cardiologist, as well as two local women who will share their experiences relating to heart attack and stroke. The evening will also include plenty of time for conversation and connection with others, specialty drink flights and cash bar, hors d’oeuvres, massages (for a small cost), a photo booth, and plenty of vendor shopping.

“We are taking the ‘little black dress’ to a whole new level of fun and empowered education during American Heart Month,” said Melissa Anderson, McKenzie Foundation Community Relations Chair. “We hope you will join us in this important celebration of women’s health and wellness that will be equal parts awareness and fun for all!”

Registration, which is limited to 100 attendees, is now open at www.McKenzieHealth.org/Little RedDress or by calling 810-648-6127.

