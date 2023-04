At a special board meeting held on Monday, April 17th, the Deckerville Board of Education has selected the following candidates for interviews with respect to the Superintendent position:

Tuesday, April 25th – 5:30pm- Verle Gilbert, 6:30pm- Rhonda Bringard; 7:30pm- Mike Joslyn.

Wednesday, April 26th – 5:30pm-Matt Connelly, 6:30pm- Sean Wrightman, 7:30pm- Ryan Eugster.

The public is encouraged to attend the planned public meeting.

