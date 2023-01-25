Marlette Schools Seek Special Investigator

January 25, 2023

Marlette Schools will seek the assistance of Brad Springer to perform an objective, independent investigation into allegations raised concerning the superintendent and make findings of fact based on the evidence.
Superintendent Matt Karaffa has been placed on paid non-disiplinary administrative leave pending the investigation outcome. Karaffa will continue some essential duties remotely during this period.

