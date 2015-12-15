PARTING SHOT 8-30-2023 EDITION

ISN’T IT GRAND?: What mountain range is depicted behind this barn?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win.

Last week’s question: FAMILY TREE: Are the monarch butterflies that are now heading south, the grandchildren, great-grandchildren or great-great grandchildren of their ancestors that started to migrate here last spring? ANSWER: Great-great-grandchildren of the butterflies that left the previous spring. Irene Cole was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

