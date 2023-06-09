Parting Shot 9-6-2023 Edition

MULTI-MOOSE: What is the plural form of the word moose?

If you know the correct answer, Call, e-mail, post a comment on our website, enter in person or via Facebook starting at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday through 5:00 p.m. on Monday, each week for your chance to win. Last week’s question: ISN’T IT GRAND?: What mountain range is depicted behind this barn? ANSWER: The iconic T.A. Moulton Barn (most photographed barn in the world) is in the Grand Tetons. We also accepted Rocky Mountains as an answer. Christine Peresta was the winner of a 4-pack of FREE movie passes to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. All correct responses will be entered into a random weekly drawing for 4-pack of Free Movie Tickets to the Firebird Theater in Sandusky. If you are not a subscriber, please provide your mailing address when you make contact.

Continue Reading