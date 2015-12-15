The museum is channeling the spirits of Bob Ross and Carol Duvall with September Arts -n- Crafts workshops

“The museum is channeling the spirits of Bob Ross and Carol Duvall with our September Arts n Crafts workshops.”



Port Sanilac, MI (August 17th, 2023) – Good evening folks, we have two workshops available for sign up in early September at Sanilac County Museum!

September 8th, 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. – Craft Workshop (Sunflower Bottle Caps) led by Joyce Coyne. $30 Registration, $5 Discount for SCHS Museum Members. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/craft-workshop-by-joyce-coyne- tickets- 697225328727? aff=oddtdtcreator

September 10th, 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. – Painting Therapy Session (Port Sanilac Lighthouse) led by Suzan Emerich. tration, $5 Discount for SCHS Museum Members. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/lushes-luscious-with-brushes-painting-workshop-tickets-697224777077? aff=oddtdtcreator.

It will be a fun weekend as the Summer winds down and Fall begins. Please consider joining us for some fun arts and crafts. All levels welcome! These two artists are very kind and patient. Both Joyce and Suzan are very happy and positive to give the opportunity to host these workshops. Proceeds benefit the Sanilac County Museum.

We need at least 10 registrants by August 31st or we will have to cancel the workshops. Please book your spot in advance so we can confirm!

Please contact schsbrittany@gmail.com for any questions. The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge St (M25) in Port Sanilac. For more information visit www.sanilaccountymuseum.org or on Facebook at “Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum”, or call the office at 810-622-9946.