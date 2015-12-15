Rockin’ the 70’s Music Festival June 17

The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is hosting a new event this season – “Rockin’ the 70’s” music festival on June 17. Celebrate your favorite 70’s rock & roll at four different performance areas. Your favorite local bands will perform from The Bee Gees, Beatles, Cat Stevens, the Eagles, Janis Joplin, Jim Croce, Jimi Hendrix, America, Paul Simon, Talking Heads, Neil Young, John Denver, and more. Plus great eats, craft beer, arts & crafts vendors, and classic cars on display!

Rockin’ the 70’s will be held on June 17 from noon until 6pm at the Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum, located at 228 S Ridge St (M25) in Port Sanilac. Tickets at the gate: $15 adults, $5 students, 12 and under free. This is a “rain or shine” event and all performance areas are protected from the weather.

There is still room for a few more vendors at $25 per space. Classic cars are welcome and admission is free when you pre-register your vehicle. Contact 810.622.9946 or schsheather@gmail.com for more information.

Rockin’ the 70’s is sponsored by a collaborative effort between the Sanilac Consortium for the Arts and the Sanilac County Historical Society.

The Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum is located at 228 S. Ridge St (M25) in Port Sanilac. For more information visit www.sanilaccountymuseum.org or on Facebook at “Sanilac County Historic Village & Museum”, or call the office at 810-622-9946.

