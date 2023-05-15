Sandusky School Board Meets (May 15th 2023)

The Sandusky School Board met in regular session on May 15th and accepted a number of resignations including Steve Carlson at principal and Brandon Guibord the Varsity Boys Basketball Coach. The search for a high school principal has not concluded, but the search for the Varsity Boys Basketball coaching position concluded with John Baerwolf being named head coach for the 2023-2024 season.

Chartwells will have a food truck for students and staff at the high school on Thursday, May 25th.

Dr. Robert Hassler presented the award for teacher of the year to Sandusky Elementary teacher Brenda Bular.

The search for high school principal is not the only opening the school board are trying to fill. The search for superintendent continued with the Superintendent Search committee reporting their findings to the board. The committee plans to post the position on May 26th with applications due by the ninth of June. The board intends to finalize their decision after two rounds of interviews in July and have a tentative selection date scheduled for July 25th.

