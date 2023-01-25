School Board Members Appeal Recall Petitions

All three Sandusky school board members whose recalls were petitioned, have appealed the language of those petitions. The appeal will be heard by the Honorable Amy Gierhart, Tuscola County Circuit Court Judge. She has been assigned by the State Court regarding the Sandusky School Board Recall Appeal. The appeal would have been heard by Judge Wrathell, but he recused himself due to family ties to one of the petitioners. The new judge will have a maximum of forty days to render a decision on the appeals. No recall signatures can be collected during this time.