Tigers have Big Win

The Carsonville-Port Sanilac football team had a great game against Ashley at home, winning 32-22 last Friday.

Coach Eric Hartsell said, “Friday night was a much better game for us. The first game nerves were put behind us and our guys stepped up. We had some fill-ins on the front line this week (Brendan Porter) who really stepped up and made an impact blocking for. Nik Lewis started us off with three big scores in the first quarter. Nik had a big night. He was reading his blocks up front and making things happen. Our kicker Tylar Kendall had perfectly placed kicks allowing us to capitalize on field position as well as recovering onside kicks. Hunter Nunn had probably the biggest play of the night with only minutes left on the clock. Ashley threw a slant on the 10-yard line and got to the 1 yard line before being held up and Hunter Nunn came in to make a huge hit causing a fumble to be recovered in the end zone. It was an all around great team win for our guys. Huge credit goes to our Asst. Coaches and the amount of time they put in this week and every week to make sure that we would have a big bounce back win.”

For the Tigers, Nik Lewis – 24 carries for 276 yards, 5 touchdowns, 1 reception for 11 yards; Colton Sharpe – 9 carries for 30 yards, 1 conversion, 1-5-11 yards; Alex Scheuneman – 5 carries for 16 yards; Mikey Jasso – 4 carries for 24 yards; Hunter Nunn – 5 carries for 5 yards. The boys were 47-351 yards in the game.

Mikey Jasso carried the ball four times for the Tigers on Friday night.