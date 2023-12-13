Eagles Take Down Caseville;

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles Varsity Boys took on the Caseville Eagles in Caseville last Tuesday for some basketball action. Deckerville jumped out to an early lead, outscoring Caseville 43-15 in the first half. The Deckerville boys let off the pressure in the second half, putting up 27 points while still only allowing Caseville to put twelve on the board.

The Deckerville Eagles took the win 70-27 with all but one Deckerville Eagle finishing with points.

Hunter Garza led the way for the Eagles with 22 points. Ian Flanagan chipped in 14. David Shanks added eight points, and Corbin Sharbowski chipped in seven. Logan Martin chipped in six. Gabe Kappen added five points and Mike Pink added four. Logan Shanks and Preston Holman each added two points.