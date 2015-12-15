Area Runners Compete at Wagener Park

By: Rachel Bennett

Tribune Recorder Leader

A favorite course for many runners, the Wagener Park Invitational is run through the woods and along the lake shore at Harbor Beach’s Wagener Park. The course is known for producing fast times for runners. This year was no different. The girls winning time was posted by Eva Thompson of CrosLex who ran an 18:29. Thumb runners who placed in the top 25 of 102 runners are as follows: Pyper Braun of Lakers with a 20.22, Lilah Kiley of Kingston ran a 20:25, Reece Wruble of Harbor Beach with a 20:33, Maddie Huysentruyt of Sandusky with a 20:41, Lily Lemanksi of Marlette with a 20:51, Gracy Walker of Kingston with a 20:55, Kyra Beemer of Brown City with 21:06, Zoe Van Rijn of Kingston with a 21:08, Olivia Hooper of Lakers with a 21:26.1, and Molly Walker of Kingston with a 21:26.7.

Deckerville’s Colin Beck stuck with Turlough Bennett for the first half of the race, but Bennett eventually pulled away to take 16th in the men’s.



The boys also ran in remarkable times. The first place boys finisher was Blake Ferguson of Yale running a time of 16:10. Thumb runners who placed in the top 25 of 126 runners are as follows: Brody Karg of Harbor Beach ran 16:42, Carson Burgess of Brown City ran 16:50, Utah Guza of Ubly ran 17:12, Cade Truemner of Lakers ran 17:16, Matthew Pasiak of Harbor Beach ran 17:29, Evan Olsen of Lakers ran 17:37, Sam Shatto of Harbor Beach ran 17:38, Turlough Bennett of Marlette ran 17:41, Michael Walsh of Ubly ran 17:42, Konnor Olsen of Lakers ran 17:46, and Thijs Van Rijn of Kingston ran 17:56.

Johanna Kubacki and Mya Garza are teammates on both the cross country and volleyball teams.