Deckerville Volleyball Falls to Kingston; Mayville

The Deckerville Lady Eagles faced off with Kingston last week for some volleyball action. The first set was close, with Kingston just squeaking by for the win 23-25. Kingston took the next two sets by seven points each: 25-18. Emma Salowitz had two aces and thirty-six digs in the contest. Johanna Kubacki had two kills, eleven digs, and two assists. Mya Garza had seventeen assists and twenty-two digs. Danica Oldenburg had nine kills and two blocks. Alyssa Rudgers had four kills. Libby Tank had three kills and three blocks.

The Deckerville Lady Eagles also had a close match with Mayville last week. Deckerville lost the first set 23-25, the second set 22-25 and the third set 21-25 to take the loss against Mayville. Johanna Kubacki had three kills, two aces, four assists, and twenty-three digs. Mya Garza had twenty-three assists, one ace and twelve digs. Emma Salowitz had two kills, four aces, and thirty-seven digs. Maryanne Sanford had five kills. Libby Tank had five kills. Alyssa Rudgers had fourteen digs.