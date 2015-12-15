Deckerville Falls to Kingston

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

Logan Martin and Ian Flanagan team up for the tackle in last Saturday’s game against Kingston.

The Deckerville Eagles had Friday night off last week as they traveled to Kingston on Saturday to face off against the Cardinals for their homecoming festivities. The game was a back and forth affair with several lead changes. Kingston held a two point lead at the end of the first quarter, but Deckerville tied things up in the second quarter with both teams even at 22-22 as the homecoming candidates took to the field at halftime.

Kingston scored a touchdown to break the tie in the third quarter and give the Cardinals the edge. Deckerville nearly caught a break when going for it on fourth down, and after some confusion on the sidelines caused the chain gang to move before the spot of the ball could be measured, the ruling on the field was a turnover on downs. Kingston capitalized on the opportunity and scored another touchdown to widen the margin to two scores.

Deckerville was unable to get on the board for the rest of the game, and so the Cardinals hung on to win it 34-22. Hunter Garza was the lead rusher for the Eagles in the loss, rushing for 143 yards on 18 attempts. Dylan Ball had 40 yards on 9 rushing attempts. Garza threw nine completions on the night for a total of 116 yards and three touchdowns. Parker Merriman was targeted four times for a total of 38 yards and two touchdowns.

David Shanks had one target on the night, but it was a massive 55 yard touchdown reception from Garza. Ian Flanagan caught three passes for a total of 23 yards. The Eagles were not happy with the loss but are not out of playoff contention yet, sitting squarely in 12th place for playoff points in the 8-man playoff race for Division 2. Only 16 teams will make the cut for the post-season.