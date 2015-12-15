Deckerville Sweeps Home Invitational

The Deckerville Eagles hosted a home track and field invitational last Friday in Deckerville. The Varsity Boys took first place, outscoring second place Ubly by 55.5 points. The Varsity Girls won even more decisively, outscoring second place by 87 points to take the win.

Orion Berger took 8th in the 3200m run at last Friday’s home invitational.

Boys



100 Meters

1st: Hunter Garza, Deckerville

2nd: Daniel Henninger, Peck

3rd: Eli Brown, North Huron

4th: Jeremy Hartel, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

5th: Evan Gobie, Deckerville

6th: Dylan Ball, Deckerville

7th: Jaxson Garchow, Merrill

8th: Branson Walker, Merrill

9th: Landon Noble, Deckerville

10th: Landon Greyerbiehl, Ubly

200 Meters

1st: Jacob Messing, Ubly

2nd: Nathan Feltner, Caseville

3rd: Hunter Garza, Deckerville

4th: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove

5th: Evan Gobie, Deckerville

6th: Chris Arlitt, Ubly

7th: Daniel Henninger, Peck

8th: Jeremy Hartel, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

9th: Henry Corrion, Caseville

10th: Grant Guza, Ubly

400 Meters

1st: Beckett Hagen, Ubly

2nd: Evan Gobie, Deckerville

3rd: Jacob Geilhart, Caseville

4th: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove

5th: Grant Guza, Ubly

6th: Noah Nugent, Caseville

7th: Daniel Henninger, Peck

8th: Mario Romero, Deckerville

9th: Jase Yeager, Caseville

10th: Justin Sample, Deckerville

800 Meters

1st: Utah Gusa, Ubly

2nd: Logan Feltner, Caseville

3rd: Aidan Alfaro, Peck

4th: Colin Beck, Deckerville

5th: McCoy Parker, Deckerville

6th: Keegan Beck, Deckerville

7th: Mario Romero, Deckerville

8th: Jack Ferrari, Caseville

9th: Finn Borodychuk, Akron-Fairgrove

10th: Nick Diehl, Caseville

1600 Meters

1st: Trevor Klaty, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

2nd: Carter Follett, Merrill

3rd: Utah Gusa, Ubly

4th: Jessie Kubacki, Deckerville

5th: Logan Feltner, Caseville

6th: Landon Dekoski, Ubly

7th: Colin Beck, Deckerville

8th: Wesley Kosinski, North Huron

9th: Keegan Beck, Deckerville

10th: Rocco Costa, Peck

3200 Meters

1st: Carter Follett, Merrill

2nd: Utah Gusa, Ubly

3rd: Reece Martin, Caseville

4th: Carter Kosinski, North Huron

5th: Landon Dekoski, Ubly

6th: Dominic Cardillo, Caseville

7th: Samuel Scott, Peck

8th: Orion Berger, Deckerville

9th: Logan Messing, Deckerville

10th: Justin Sample, Deckerville

110m Hurdles

1st: Nathan Diehl, Caseville

2nd: Chris Arlitt, Ubly

3rd: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove

4th: Corbin Sharbowski, Deckerville

5th: Logan Shanks, Deckerville

300m Hurdles

1st: Jessie Kubacki, Deckerville

2nd: Nathan Diehl, Caseville

3rd: Chris Arlitt, Ubly

4th: Logan Shanks, Deckerville

5th: Corbin Sharbowski, Deckerville

6th: John Guza, Ubly

4×100 Relay

1st: Caseville

2nd: Ubly

3rd: Deckerville

4th: Merrill

5th: Peck

6th: Akron-Fairgrove

4×200 Relay

1st: Caseville

2nd: Deckerville

3rd: Akron-Fairgrove

4th: Peck

4×400 Relay

1st: Deckerville

2nd: Ubly

3rd: North Huron

4th: Caseville

4×800 Relay

1st: Ubly

2nd: Caseville

3rd: Deckerville

4th: North Huron

Shot Put

1st: Hunter Heronemus, Deckerville

2nd: Preston Holman, Deckerville

3rd: Mitchell Foote, Ubly

4th: Mason Hughes, Ubly

5th: Eli Brown, North Huron

6th: Kaleb Loomis, Deckerville

7th: Isaiah Lemon, Akron-Fairgrove

8th: Skyler Smith, Ubly

9th: Ryan Bond, Caseville

10th: Brandon Butterfield, Akron-Fairgrove

Discus

1st: Isaiah Lemon, Akron-Fairgrove

2nd: Skyler Smith, Ubly

3rd: Mason Hughes, Ubly

4th: Preston Holman, Deckerville

5th: Ryan Bond, Caseville

6th: Mitchell Foote, Ubly

7th: Hunter Heronemus, Deckerville

8th: Isaac Price, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

9th: Kaleb Loomis, Deckerville

10th: Max Kern, Akron-Fairgrove

High Jump

1st: Logan Shanks, Deckerville

2nd: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove

3rd: Jessie Kubacki, Deckerville

3rd: Jack Bobo, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

5th: Branson Walker, Merrill

Pole Vault

1st: Corbin Sharbowski, Deckerville

2nd: Carter Kosinski, North Huron

3rd: Wesley Kosinski, North Huron

Long Jump

1st: Hunter Garza, Deckerville

2nd: Gatlin Guild, Akron-Fairgrove

3rd: Jaxson Garchow, Merrill

4th: Trenten Park, Deckerville

5th: Noah Nugent, Caseville

6th: McCoy Parker, Deckerville

7th: Beckett Hagen, Ubly

8th: Grant Gardner, Peck

9th: Ely Deacons, North Huron

10th: James Mahan, Akron-Fairgrove

Girls



100 Meters

1st: Aubree Moeller, Deckerville

2nd: Geniveve Sopchik, Akron-Fairgrove

3rd: Lilly Truszkowski, Akron-Fairgrove

4th: Kiley Klinesmith, Caseville

5th: Nevaeh Post, Merrill

6th: Kayliee Tietz, Caseville

7th: Luna Labiche, Merrill

8th: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville

9th: Mikayla Kildow, Caseville

10th: Payten Lewis, Peck

200 Meters

1st: Sophia Harmon, Akron-Fairgrove

2nd: Alina Richmond, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

3rd: Geniveve Sopchik, Akron-Fairgrove

4th: Kiley Klinesmith, Caseville

5th: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville

6th: Luna Labiche, Merrill

7th: Aran Harris, Ubly

8th: Payten Lewis, Peck

9th: Kaylee Thomas, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

10th: Abbie Laursen, Akron-Fairgrove

400 Meters

1st: Lauren Eager, Peck

2nd: Sophia Harmon, Akron-Fairgrove

3rd: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville

4th: Alina Richmond, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

5th: Kiley Klinesmith, Caseville

6th: Jentry Zimmerman, North Huron

7th: Erica Klee, Ubly

8th: Amariah Fritz, Caseville

9th: Dana Koth, North Huron

10th: Layney Frizzle, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

800 Meters

1st: Katie Sweeney, Ubly

2nd: Elizabeth Schultz, Peck

3rd: Julie Gottlieb, Deckerville

4th: Jeneil Keinath, Deckerville

5th: Abigail Badder, Merrill

6th: Olive Loxton, Peck

1600 Meters

1st: Aspen Jimkoski, North Huron

2nd: Katie Sweeney, Ubly

3rd: Elizabeth Schultz, Peck

4th: Julie Gottlieb, Deckerville

5th: Nicole Klee, Ubly

6th: Maleah Roth, Ubly

7th: Jeneil Keinath, Deckerville

8th: Abigail Badder, Merrill

3200 Meters

1st: Aspen Jimkoski, North Huron

2nd: Elizabeth Schultz, Peck

3rd: Nicole Klee, Ubly

4th: Maleah Roth, Ubly

5th: Julie Gottlieb, Deckerville

6th: Jeneil Keinath, Deckerville

7th: Maryanne Sanford, Deckerville

100m Hurdles

1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville

2nd: Aubree Moeller, Deckerville

3rd: Lillian Michalski, Ubly

4th: Erin Dooley, Caseville

5th: Elizabeth Rice, Akron-Fairgrove

300m Hurdles

1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville

2nd: Aubree Moeller, Deckerville

3rd: Nevaeh Post, Merrill

4th: Lillian Michalski, Ubly

5th: Marissa Guthrie, Akron-Fairgrove

6th: Aran Harris, Ubly

7th: Paula Rodriquez, North Huron

4×100 Relay

1st: Akron-Fairgrove

2nd: Caseville

3rd: Merrill

4th: Ubly

5th: Peck

6th: Deckerville

4×200 Relay

1st: Caseville

2nd: Carsonville-Port Sanilac

3rd: Akron-Fairgrove

4th: Deckerville

5th: Peck

4×400 Relay

1st: Akron-Fairgrove

2nd: Ubly

3rd: North Huron

4th: Peck

5th: Deckerville

4×800 Relay

1st: Ubly

2nd: Deckerville

3rd: North Huron

4th: Caseville

Shot Put

1st: Cassandra Trigger, Deckerville

2nd: Madi Brink, Akron-Fairgrove

3rd: Layla Godsey, Peck

4th: Victoria Starke, Merrill

5th: Davie Sweet, Merrill

6th: Lexi Meriman, Deckerville

7th: Addyson Ganley, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

8th: Emmerson Wood, Akron-Fairgrove

Discus

1st: Cassandra Trigger, Deckerville

2nd: Lexi Meriman, Deckerville

3rd: Layla Godsey, Peck

4th: Julia Maurer, Ubly

5th: Madi Brink, Akron-Fairgrove

6th: Aliana Villafranca, Ubly

7th: Chloe Campbell, North Huron

8th: Alexis Castillo, Deckerville

High Jump

1st: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville

2nd: Nevaeh Post, Merrill

3rd: Alina Richmond, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

4th: Sami Grubaugh, Merrill

Pole Vault

1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville

2nd: Maryanne Sanford, Deckerville

3rd: Sami Grubaugh, Merrill

3rd: Marissah Guthrie, Akron-Fairgrove

3rd: Jentry Zimmerman, North Huron

Long Jump

1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville

2nd: Lauren Eager, Peck

3rd: Lillian Michalski, Ubly

4th: Ana Romero Martin Mora, Deckerville

5th: Kaylee Thomas, Carsonville-Port Sanilac

6th: Dana Koth, North Huron