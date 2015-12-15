Deckerville Sweeps Home Invitational
The Deckerville Eagles hosted a home track and field invitational last Friday in Deckerville. The Varsity Boys took first place, outscoring second place Ubly by 55.5 points. The Varsity Girls won even more decisively, outscoring second place by 87 points to take the win.
Boys
100 Meters
1st: Hunter Garza, Deckerville
2nd: Daniel Henninger, Peck
3rd: Eli Brown, North Huron
4th: Jeremy Hartel, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
5th: Evan Gobie, Deckerville
6th: Dylan Ball, Deckerville
7th: Jaxson Garchow, Merrill
8th: Branson Walker, Merrill
9th: Landon Noble, Deckerville
10th: Landon Greyerbiehl, Ubly
200 Meters
1st: Jacob Messing, Ubly
2nd: Nathan Feltner, Caseville
3rd: Hunter Garza, Deckerville
4th: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove
5th: Evan Gobie, Deckerville
6th: Chris Arlitt, Ubly
7th: Daniel Henninger, Peck
8th: Jeremy Hartel, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
9th: Henry Corrion, Caseville
10th: Grant Guza, Ubly
400 Meters
1st: Beckett Hagen, Ubly
2nd: Evan Gobie, Deckerville
3rd: Jacob Geilhart, Caseville
4th: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove
5th: Grant Guza, Ubly
6th: Noah Nugent, Caseville
7th: Daniel Henninger, Peck
8th: Mario Romero, Deckerville
9th: Jase Yeager, Caseville
10th: Justin Sample, Deckerville
800 Meters
1st: Utah Gusa, Ubly
2nd: Logan Feltner, Caseville
3rd: Aidan Alfaro, Peck
4th: Colin Beck, Deckerville
5th: McCoy Parker, Deckerville
6th: Keegan Beck, Deckerville
7th: Mario Romero, Deckerville
8th: Jack Ferrari, Caseville
9th: Finn Borodychuk, Akron-Fairgrove
10th: Nick Diehl, Caseville
1600 Meters
1st: Trevor Klaty, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
2nd: Carter Follett, Merrill
3rd: Utah Gusa, Ubly
4th: Jessie Kubacki, Deckerville
5th: Logan Feltner, Caseville
6th: Landon Dekoski, Ubly
7th: Colin Beck, Deckerville
8th: Wesley Kosinski, North Huron
9th: Keegan Beck, Deckerville
10th: Rocco Costa, Peck
3200 Meters
1st: Carter Follett, Merrill
2nd: Utah Gusa, Ubly
3rd: Reece Martin, Caseville
4th: Carter Kosinski, North Huron
5th: Landon Dekoski, Ubly
6th: Dominic Cardillo, Caseville
7th: Samuel Scott, Peck
8th: Orion Berger, Deckerville
9th: Logan Messing, Deckerville
10th: Justin Sample, Deckerville
110m Hurdles
1st: Nathan Diehl, Caseville
2nd: Chris Arlitt, Ubly
3rd: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove
4th: Corbin Sharbowski, Deckerville
5th: Logan Shanks, Deckerville
300m Hurdles
1st: Jessie Kubacki, Deckerville
2nd: Nathan Diehl, Caseville
3rd: Chris Arlitt, Ubly
4th: Logan Shanks, Deckerville
5th: Corbin Sharbowski, Deckerville
6th: John Guza, Ubly
4×100 Relay
1st: Caseville
2nd: Ubly
3rd: Deckerville
4th: Merrill
5th: Peck
6th: Akron-Fairgrove
4×200 Relay
1st: Caseville
2nd: Deckerville
3rd: Akron-Fairgrove
4th: Peck
4×400 Relay
1st: Deckerville
2nd: Ubly
3rd: North Huron
4th: Caseville
4×800 Relay
1st: Ubly
2nd: Caseville
3rd: Deckerville
4th: North Huron
Shot Put
1st: Hunter Heronemus, Deckerville
2nd: Preston Holman, Deckerville
3rd: Mitchell Foote, Ubly
4th: Mason Hughes, Ubly
5th: Eli Brown, North Huron
6th: Kaleb Loomis, Deckerville
7th: Isaiah Lemon, Akron-Fairgrove
8th: Skyler Smith, Ubly
9th: Ryan Bond, Caseville
10th: Brandon Butterfield, Akron-Fairgrove
Discus
1st: Isaiah Lemon, Akron-Fairgrove
2nd: Skyler Smith, Ubly
3rd: Mason Hughes, Ubly
4th: Preston Holman, Deckerville
5th: Ryan Bond, Caseville
6th: Mitchell Foote, Ubly
7th: Hunter Heronemus, Deckerville
8th: Isaac Price, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
9th: Kaleb Loomis, Deckerville
10th: Max Kern, Akron-Fairgrove
High Jump
1st: Logan Shanks, Deckerville
2nd: Ashtyn Spencer, Akron-Fairgrove
3rd: Jessie Kubacki, Deckerville
3rd: Jack Bobo, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
5th: Branson Walker, Merrill
Pole Vault
1st: Corbin Sharbowski, Deckerville
2nd: Carter Kosinski, North Huron
3rd: Wesley Kosinski, North Huron
Long Jump
1st: Hunter Garza, Deckerville
2nd: Gatlin Guild, Akron-Fairgrove
3rd: Jaxson Garchow, Merrill
4th: Trenten Park, Deckerville
5th: Noah Nugent, Caseville
6th: McCoy Parker, Deckerville
7th: Beckett Hagen, Ubly
8th: Grant Gardner, Peck
9th: Ely Deacons, North Huron
10th: James Mahan, Akron-Fairgrove
Girls
100 Meters
1st: Aubree Moeller, Deckerville
2nd: Geniveve Sopchik, Akron-Fairgrove
3rd: Lilly Truszkowski, Akron-Fairgrove
4th: Kiley Klinesmith, Caseville
5th: Nevaeh Post, Merrill
6th: Kayliee Tietz, Caseville
7th: Luna Labiche, Merrill
8th: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville
9th: Mikayla Kildow, Caseville
10th: Payten Lewis, Peck
200 Meters
1st: Sophia Harmon, Akron-Fairgrove
2nd: Alina Richmond, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
3rd: Geniveve Sopchik, Akron-Fairgrove
4th: Kiley Klinesmith, Caseville
5th: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville
6th: Luna Labiche, Merrill
7th: Aran Harris, Ubly
8th: Payten Lewis, Peck
9th: Kaylee Thomas, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
10th: Abbie Laursen, Akron-Fairgrove
400 Meters
1st: Lauren Eager, Peck
2nd: Sophia Harmon, Akron-Fairgrove
3rd: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville
4th: Alina Richmond, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
5th: Kiley Klinesmith, Caseville
6th: Jentry Zimmerman, North Huron
7th: Erica Klee, Ubly
8th: Amariah Fritz, Caseville
9th: Dana Koth, North Huron
10th: Layney Frizzle, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
800 Meters
1st: Katie Sweeney, Ubly
2nd: Elizabeth Schultz, Peck
3rd: Julie Gottlieb, Deckerville
4th: Jeneil Keinath, Deckerville
5th: Abigail Badder, Merrill
6th: Olive Loxton, Peck
1600 Meters
1st: Aspen Jimkoski, North Huron
2nd: Katie Sweeney, Ubly
3rd: Elizabeth Schultz, Peck
4th: Julie Gottlieb, Deckerville
5th: Nicole Klee, Ubly
6th: Maleah Roth, Ubly
7th: Jeneil Keinath, Deckerville
8th: Abigail Badder, Merrill
3200 Meters
1st: Aspen Jimkoski, North Huron
2nd: Elizabeth Schultz, Peck
3rd: Nicole Klee, Ubly
4th: Maleah Roth, Ubly
5th: Julie Gottlieb, Deckerville
6th: Jeneil Keinath, Deckerville
7th: Maryanne Sanford, Deckerville
100m Hurdles
1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville
2nd: Aubree Moeller, Deckerville
3rd: Lillian Michalski, Ubly
4th: Erin Dooley, Caseville
5th: Elizabeth Rice, Akron-Fairgrove
300m Hurdles
1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville
2nd: Aubree Moeller, Deckerville
3rd: Nevaeh Post, Merrill
4th: Lillian Michalski, Ubly
5th: Marissa Guthrie, Akron-Fairgrove
6th: Aran Harris, Ubly
7th: Paula Rodriquez, North Huron
4×100 Relay
1st: Akron-Fairgrove
2nd: Caseville
3rd: Merrill
4th: Ubly
5th: Peck
6th: Deckerville
4×200 Relay
1st: Caseville
2nd: Carsonville-Port Sanilac
3rd: Akron-Fairgrove
4th: Deckerville
5th: Peck
4×400 Relay
1st: Akron-Fairgrove
2nd: Ubly
3rd: North Huron
4th: Peck
5th: Deckerville
4×800 Relay
1st: Ubly
2nd: Deckerville
3rd: North Huron
4th: Caseville
Shot Put
1st: Cassandra Trigger, Deckerville
2nd: Madi Brink, Akron-Fairgrove
3rd: Layla Godsey, Peck
4th: Victoria Starke, Merrill
5th: Davie Sweet, Merrill
6th: Lexi Meriman, Deckerville
7th: Addyson Ganley, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
8th: Emmerson Wood, Akron-Fairgrove
Discus
1st: Cassandra Trigger, Deckerville
2nd: Lexi Meriman, Deckerville
3rd: Layla Godsey, Peck
4th: Julia Maurer, Ubly
5th: Madi Brink, Akron-Fairgrove
6th: Aliana Villafranca, Ubly
7th: Chloe Campbell, North Huron
8th: Alexis Castillo, Deckerville
High Jump
1st: Juliette Chaque, Deckerville
2nd: Nevaeh Post, Merrill
3rd: Alina Richmond, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
4th: Sami Grubaugh, Merrill
Pole Vault
1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville
2nd: Maryanne Sanford, Deckerville
3rd: Sami Grubaugh, Merrill
3rd: Marissah Guthrie, Akron-Fairgrove
3rd: Jentry Zimmerman, North Huron
Long Jump
1st: Rebecca Moeller, Deckerville
2nd: Lauren Eager, Peck
3rd: Lillian Michalski, Ubly
4th: Ana Romero Martin Mora, Deckerville
5th: Kaylee Thomas, Carsonville-Port Sanilac
6th: Dana Koth, North Huron