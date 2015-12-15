Garza and Martin Drop Twenty-Two in Win

By: Wm. Michael Dixon

Tribune Recorder Leader

The Deckerville Eagles faced off against the Bay City All Saints last week in a close matchup. The Eagles held a slight edge after the first, outscoring the All Saints by two points. Deckerville deld a commanding lead at the half after outscoring the All Saints again in the second quarter, this time by six points. The Eagles fell a little flat in the third, giving up sixteen points to Bay City while adding just nine of their own. The Eagles still held a two point lead thanks to their first half dominance. The Eagles managed another nineteen points in the fourth quarter to secure the win over the Bay City All Saints 56-49. Hunter Garza and Logan Martin were the engine for the Eagles in the win, scoring twenty-two points a piece. Gabe Kappen had five and Preston Holman chipped in four. Ian Flanagan roudned out the scoresheet with three.